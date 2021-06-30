Support Local Businesses
KSP moves all driver tests to regional offices

Kentucky State Police will now conduct all driver tests at nearly 10 regional offices across the Commonwealth.(WAVE 3 News)
By Elizabeth Pace
Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police will now conduct all driver tests at nearly 10 regional offices across the Commonwealth.

“In transitioning to this model, we have the opportunity to offer better services at a greater volume, " KSP Commander of Driver Testing Captain Marshall Johnson said in a statement. “In previous county-by-county model, residents could only test with us once or twice a week, and sometimes less. By regionalizing, they can now come see us Monday through Friday.”

(Find a list of regional offices here)

Monday, KSP announced two new regional locations for driver tests in Frankfort and Elizabethtown.

The Elizabethtown Regional Testing Office will be for residents in Breckinridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Marion, Meade, Nelson, or Washington counties.

The Frankfort Regional Testing Office will be for residents in Anderson, Franklin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, Scott, Shelby, or Spencer counties.

KSP will continue working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks to open the remaining regional offices statewide by June 30, 2022.

Each location will offer testing services Monday through Friday by appointment only. Applicants who require testing by KSP for a permit, driver’s license or commercial driver’s license may make an appointment online by visiting KSP’s website and locating the schedule associated with their county of residence.

Anyone who needs to replace, renew, or request a driving credential with no testing can go to any of the KYTC regional offices. Find that list here.

