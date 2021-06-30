Support Local Businesses
LMPD cruiser hit during Shively drive-by shootout; several people detained

Officers from LMPD investigating on Dixie Highway after a cruiser was hit during a shootout in...
Officers from LMPD investigating on Dixie Highway after a cruiser was hit during a shootout in Shively.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser was hit during a shootout in Shively on Wednesday afternoon. Officers have apprehended several people, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Officers from the LMPD were in the area of Wurtle Avenue near Dixie Highway investigating a different incident around 4 p.m. when shots were fired. A cruiser was hit in the shootout between people in two cars, Mitchell said.

There were no shots fired by officers, and no one was injured.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

