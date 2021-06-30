Man killed in Portland motorcycle crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 40-year-old man killed in a Portland motorcycle crash has been identified.

Carl Rudolph, 40, of Louisville, died at UofL Hospital less than an hour after the scene of a crash on Northwestern Parkway. It happened around 6:45 p.m. on June 23, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff. He was identified by the Jefferson County deputy coroner.

Rudolph died after speeding, going off the road and crashing into a utility pole, according to Ruoff.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

