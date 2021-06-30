Support Local Businesses
Mayor Fischer wanted to fire LMPD officers before Breonna Taylor investigation was complete

Mayor Greg Fischer wanted to fire the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case well before...
Mayor Greg Fischer wanted to fire the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case well before the investigation was completed, a former LMPD assistant chief testified Wednesday.
By Natalia Martinez
Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer wanted to fire the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case well before the investigation was completed, a former LMPD assistant chief testified Wednesday.

Lavita Chaveous, who retired as a colonel from the department in February, said she thought Fischer’s comments at the time were “inappropriate” because the department’s Professional Standards Unit had just begun its investigation.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

The statements she said Fischer made were at the Emergency Operations Center during a night of protests.

Chaveous’s testimony came during the Merit Board hearing for former LMPD Det. Joshua Jaynes. Jaynes secured the warrant that led narcotics officers to Taylor’s home the night she was killed last year. He was fired this year after it was learned that he lied on the warrant request.

Jaynes’ attorney, Thomas Clay, argues that Jaynes was made a political scapegoat whose termination was planned before the facts about the case were fully known.

Fischer denied that during a 90-minute interrogation during which he declined to answer questions directly. Most of his answers included a lack of recollection, or answers that included the phrase, “not specifically.”

The mayor also testified he was not involved in the internal investigation on the Taylor case, or being involved in any other investigation or disciplinary matters involving LMPD. When pressed, Fischer admitted he “may have been briefed” on cases.

Fischer also denied that he, or any member of his office, had anything to do with the creation of Place Based Investigations, the newly-formed unit assigned to investigate Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, convicted drug trafficker Jamarcus Glover.

Chaveous testified Fischer, Deputy Mayor Ellen Hessen, former Public Safety Director Amy Hess and several others attended meetings about PBI during its creation. She said she specifically recalled one meeting Fischer attended at the department’s headquarters, adding that former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad also attended.

Jaynes was fired from the department for alleged untruthfulness related to a line in the warrant for Taylor’s home. Jaynes wrote he’d verified the information about packages being delivered to her home in Glover’s name. However, Sgt. Jon Mattingly had made that call and relayed the information to Jaynes.

Closing statements were expected Wednesday to determine if Jaynes will get his job back.

