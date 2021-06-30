Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘Noise anxiety’ a major problem for pets during Fourth of July celebrations

Sudden and repeated loud noises can easily spook animals and make them anxious or cause them to...
Sudden and repeated loud noises can easily spook animals and make them anxious or cause them to run away.
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Fourth of July can be one of the most stressful times of the year for pets.

“Historically, dogs are more anxious relating to noise anxiety,” Sara Rudwell, the co-owner of Urban Village Veterinary Care in Louisville, said. “It’s not that it can’t happen to cats, but dogs are going to be the ones that are going to respond to that a little bit bit more.”

Rudwell said it’s the sudden and repeated loud noises that can easily spook animals and make them anxious or cause them to run away.

One thing pet owners can do is keep them in an enclosed space away from loud sounds if they persist, Rudwell suggested. It could even help if the owner is in there with them. If the pets are still anxious, panting, tearing up furniture, or pacing, then it may be time to seek help from a veterinarian, especially for dogs.

“For those dogs that are seeming so anxious and showing those signs and it’s very persistent, then they may need some medication to help them get over that,” Rudwell said.

Right now, it’s a busy time for clinics across Louisville, so those in need of veterinary services should be patient.

“A lot of pets were adopted during coronavirus, which was amazing,” Rudwell said. “But as a result, a lot of veterinary clinics are a bit overwhelmed, to be honest. We are booking out new clients by a few weeks, but we are happy to take new clients.”

Rudwell also said to avoid keeping pets outside in extreme heat for too long during the summer months.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rat Infestation Reveals Issues in Okolona Neighborhood
Rat infestation reveals issues in Okolona neighborhood
Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...
Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense
LMPD’s then-interim chief Yvette Gentry fired Joshua Jaynes in January after it was determined...
Fiery testimony from ex-LMPD chief on officer’s termination in Breonna Taylor case
If you haven’t already registered for the Shot at a Million sweepstakes, the deadline for the...
‘Shot at a Million’: Registration for first drawing ends Wednesday
An overturned semi-truck on I-71 South close to I-265 brought traffic to a standstill Tuesday...
Semi overturns on I-71 South near I-265, scene cleared

Latest News

Mayor Greg Fischer wanted to fire the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case well before...
Mayor Fischer wanted to fire LMPD officers before Breonna Taylor investigation was complete
The family living there thinks they were the wrong targets of an attack.
Did vandals attack the wrong house? Owners think the criminals might have been targeting the previous owner, JCPS Vice Chair Chris Kolb
Fall horses in Kentucky
Forbes rankings suggest Kentucky, Indiana are boring
Scattered storms this evening will give way to more widespread rainfall by early Thursday...
FORECAST: Rain chances increase overnight