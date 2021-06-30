Support Local Businesses
Old High sweethearts celebrate 60th anniversary

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A couple who started their lives together in Wichita Falls celebrated 60 years of marriage on Tuesday.

“We were both in a distributing education class at Wichita Falls High School and we took a school trip to San Antonio,” said Nina Fancher. “We rode the train and we sat together on the train and I guess that’s basically when it started.”

“It was love at first sight, I think, on both of us part, really we didn’t really associate on that trip,” said Arley Fancher. “It was after we got to San Antonio, that was in February of 1960 and I graduated this year and we were married the next June 30 of 61 and here we are 60 years later.”

“They are best friends, they’ve been together since my mom’s junior year of high school and they’ve just been together all these 60 years,” said Kory Dorman, the Fanchers’ youngest daughter. “Raise family together, moved around together and even today, they still love being around each other so it’s great to have them.”

“Time has passed so fast, in a way it seems like such a long time but in a way it seems just like it was yesterday,” said Arley.

“We’ve had some rocky times but we’ve had more good times,” said Nina. “We both respect each other and you have that shoulder to lean on and he’s always there.”

“I’d hate live without her and she would hate to live without me, so I guess if we had a goal it would be to take care of each other till the end,” said Arley.

“We just get along real well together,” said Nina.

