Owner of private animal control company was fired from Metro, held expired wildlife permits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News has learned the owner of a private, for-profit animal control company was fired from Louisville Metro Animal Services several years ago.

Personnel paperwork shows Beau Gast, the owner of Jefferson County Animal Control, served as an animal control officer with LMAS in 2015 and 2016, but was fired and listed as “Do Not Rehire” after receiving two written warnings and one written reprimand in his time there. One reprimand accused Gast of cleaning the dog kennels improperly, possibly contaminating the animals’ drinking water.

The paperwork also claims Gast was unable to perform the essential duties of an animal control officer because of the “Brady” law, a list that tracks police officers with credibility issues. Gast denied being on a “Brady” list, in Louisville or any other city.

“There were many accusations made and again I would refer you to my attorney and he can fill you in on that,” Gast said over the phone.

WAVE 3 News called Gast’s former attorney, Shane Sidebottom, who said he no longer represented him and did not want to comment. However, he provided WAVE 3 News with a copy of 2015 lawsuit Gast filed against LMAS.

The suit raises awareness that animal control officers who were not sworn peace officers were able to issue citations on animal violations without the proper legal authority to do so.

The two sides ultimately settled in 2017.

WAVE 3 News also learned in order to handle nuisance wildlife in Kentucky, an individual needs to possess a valid Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator permit. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife documents show Gast’s permit expired in February 2017, meaning if he is personally handling or transporting nuisance wildlife, it’s in violation.

Gast told WAVE 3 News over the phone a technician who owned the proper paperwork used to work for Jefferson County Animal Control, but has since left the company.

“I have applied for that permit to reinstate that permit so that I can go out in the field and do that,” Gast said.

Gast referred further questions about his business practices to Sidebottom, who said he would not comment.

