Rabid bats found in Oldham County

The health department is asking people to keep their pets away from dead or sick bats.
The health department is asking people to keep their pets away from dead or sick bats.(Source: Pixabay)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Rabid bats have been found in an Oldham County neighborhood.

One of the bats that tested positive for rabies was found dead in a residential area of LaGrange, according to the Oldham County Health Department. Four other bats were obtained from the same area. As of Wednesday, one of those bats also tested positive for the virus.

“According to our records, this is the first confirmed rabid bat in Oldham County in nearly 10 years,” OCHD Director of Public Health Matt Rhodes said “Currently, there is no imminent risk to Oldham County residents. OCHD is taking all precautions to keep our residents and their pets protected.”

The health department is asking people to keep their pets away from dead or sick bats and make sure pets have their rabies vaccines up to date.

People who see dead or sick bats in Oldham County are asked to call (502) 222-3516.

