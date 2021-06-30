Two Louisville men facing federal charges for roles in January carjackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal grand jury has indicted two Louisville men on carjacking and brandishing firearms charges.

According to court documents, Cameron Burnett, 30, carjacked a Toyota Camry on January 18, 2021, in Louisville. Four days later, documents show Burnett and Timothy McCurley, 33, carjacked a Hyundai Tucson on January 22, 2021, in Mt. Washington.

Both men are charged with carjacking and brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. If convicted, both faces a mandatory maximum penalty of 15 years in prison for each carjacking and a mandatory minimum penalty of 7 years in prison for brandishing a firearm.

The arrests come as a result of a federal task force investigation, which was created in August 2020 to mitigate the rise the carjackings across Louisville.

“So, it is a ticking time bomb,” former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in August.

Since 2020, Louisville has seen a dramatic increase in both carjackings and homicides. The city’s 2020 homicide rate broke all-time records, and 2021 is on pace to beat that number.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said in the department’s most recent podcast stolen cars and homicides go hand-in-hand, and a more conscious effort to track and arrest those who are stealing cars could lead to a decrease in homicides.

”We’re seeing so many of our homicides have a stolen vehicle tied to them, that if we turn a blind eye to the stolen cars, at that point, I may as well just hand over guns to these folks as well,” Shields said. “It’s a part of the equation that we have to ... it’s going to be part of what we have to focus on to rein in the violence.”

In LMPD’s 8th Division, stolen vehicle reports are up drastically, according to Division Major Josh Hasch.

Hasch told WAVE 3 News in the past four weeks, there have been 28 reports of stolen cars and 13 reports in the past week alone.

“There needs to be some deterrents with these types of crimes, and when a vehicle is taken in a robbery-type fashion, a carjacking is what we call it, it’s very traumatic,” Hasch said. “People will go around checking door handles, and they jump in, they press the button and if it turns on, they’ve got them a new car.”

Hasch said three-fourths of the stolen cars in that time period had the key fobs in the cars and the doors unlocked. He’s encouraging people who live in the 8th Division and across the city to be aware of their surroundings and lock their cars when they get out.

“We just need to make people aware that if they could lock their cars, it could keep them from being a victim,” Hasch said.

