Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UofL Health closes downtown COVID vaccination, testing site

Wednesday was the final day of testing for the site.
Wednesday was the final day of testing for the site.(WAVE)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s another sign of progress in the fight against COVID-19. UofL Health closed its drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the corner of Brook and Liberty streets in downtown Louisville on June 30th.

The site opened in March of 2020, offering free testing. Over the past 16 months they have provided more than 90,000 COVID tests at the Brook and Liberty location, along with thousands of vaccines.

“UofL Health has led the way throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We were the first to open a drive-thru testing site in the state, the first to receive and administer the COVID-19 vaccine and UofL Health designed, set up and operated Kentucky’s largest drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at University of Louisville’s Cardinal Stadium,” Tom Miller, CEO of UofL Health said. “As an academic health care system, we are committed to making sure everyone has easy access to the testing and care they need.”

From doctors, to nurses, hospital staff and members of the Kentucky Air and Army National Guard, so many people braved the front lines of the pandemic.

“Our staff and volunteers went above and beyond to make our testing and vaccination sites possible,” Dr. Hugh Shoff, associate chief medical officer of UofL Hospital said, “They worked long hours, through rain, snow and extreme heat to make sure everyone who wanted a test or vaccine received one. We also could not have done this without the behind-the-scenes help from our IT, staffing, pharmacy and supply chain teams. This was a true team effort.”

“As military members we are often honored for our service and sacrifice but, working alongside these health care workers they deserve every bit of that same honor,” Major Tiffany Campbell from the Kentucky Air National Guard said.

UofL Health now offers COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at its Urgent Care Plus locations throughout the region. To learn more visit here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rat Infestation Reveals Issues in Okolona Neighborhood
Rat infestation reveals issues in Okolona neighborhood
Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...
Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense
LMPD’s then-interim chief Yvette Gentry fired Joshua Jaynes in January after it was determined...
Fiery testimony from ex-LMPD chief on officer’s termination in Breonna Taylor case
If you haven’t already registered for the Shot at a Million sweepstakes, the deadline for the...
‘Shot at a Million’: Registration for first drawing ends Wednesday
An overturned semi-truck on I-71 South close to I-265 brought traffic to a standstill Tuesday...
Semi overturns on I-71 South near I-265, scene cleared

Latest News

Senator Rand Paul
Paul keeps up complaints over handling of COVID-19 pandemic
Allison Tinsley, 13, and her family went to Disney World for a special reason to celebrate the...
Louisville teen’s scoliosis journey highlights importance of child wellness tests
The Clark County Health Department celebrated zero new COVID-19 cases Monday.
Clark Co. among first in WAVE Country to celebrate no new COVID-19 cases
Many things were missed during the pandemic, but parents who put off their child’s wellness...
Louisville teen’s scoliosis journey highlights importance of child wellness tests