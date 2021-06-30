UofL Health closes downtown COVID vaccination, testing site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s another sign of progress in the fight against COVID-19. UofL Health closed its drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the corner of Brook and Liberty streets in downtown Louisville on June 30th.

The site opened in March of 2020, offering free testing. Over the past 16 months they have provided more than 90,000 COVID tests at the Brook and Liberty location, along with thousands of vaccines.

“UofL Health has led the way throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We were the first to open a drive-thru testing site in the state, the first to receive and administer the COVID-19 vaccine and UofL Health designed, set up and operated Kentucky’s largest drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at University of Louisville’s Cardinal Stadium,” Tom Miller, CEO of UofL Health said. “As an academic health care system, we are committed to making sure everyone has easy access to the testing and care they need.”

From doctors, to nurses, hospital staff and members of the Kentucky Air and Army National Guard, so many people braved the front lines of the pandemic.

“Our staff and volunteers went above and beyond to make our testing and vaccination sites possible,” Dr. Hugh Shoff, associate chief medical officer of UofL Hospital said, “They worked long hours, through rain, snow and extreme heat to make sure everyone who wanted a test or vaccine received one. We also could not have done this without the behind-the-scenes help from our IT, staffing, pharmacy and supply chain teams. This was a true team effort.”

“As military members we are often honored for our service and sacrifice but, working alongside these health care workers they deserve every bit of that same honor,” Major Tiffany Campbell from the Kentucky Air National Guard said.

UofL Health now offers COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at its Urgent Care Plus locations throughout the region. To learn more visit here.

