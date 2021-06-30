Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

US home contract signings rebound in May

More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May.
More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May, a surprising rebound after months of cooling in the housing market, where lack of inventory has pushed prices to record levels.

The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales rose 8% to 114.7 last month, the highest reading for May since 2005. That’s up from 106.2 in April. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

Contract signings, considered a barometer of purchases that will take place in the next one-to-two months, are 13.1% ahead of where they were one year ago with the country in the throes of the coronavirus outbreak. It’s just the second month-over-month increase so far in 2021 but potentially foretell a strong finish to the summer season.

While there’s no shortage of people in the market to buy, many have been forced out by the lack of properties for sale, which along with rising material costs, have sent new and existing home prices to record highs.

All of the four major U.S. regions registered gains in contract signings from the previous month, with the Northeast jumping 15.5% in May.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rat Infestation Reveals Issues in Okolona Neighborhood
Rat infestation reveals issues in Okolona neighborhood
LMPD’s then-interim chief Yvette Gentry fired Joshua Jaynes in January after it was determined...
Fiery testimony from ex-LMPD chief on officer’s termination in Breonna Taylor case
If you haven’t already registered for the Shot at a Million sweepstakes, the deadline for the...
‘Shot at a Million’: Registration for first drawing ends Wednesday
An overturned semi-truck on I-71 South close to I-265 brought traffic to a standstill Tuesday...
Semi overturns on I-71 South near I-265, scene cleared
The route will be available twice a week. (Source: Shreveport Regional Airport/Allegiant)
Another non-stop flight from Louisville announced amid massive uptick in airport travelers

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea ‘provocation’
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Total rainfall of 1-2″ between Wednesday and Thursday will be assisted by tropical moisture...
FORECAST: Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms
Five people were arrested after a man was shot to death at a home in DuPont, Indiana.
5 suspected gang members charged in deadly shooting