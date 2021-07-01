Support Local Businesses
15-year-old shot in Taylor Berry rushed to hospital

A shooting in Taylor Berry injured a 15-year-old boy, according to LMPD.
A shooting in Taylor Berry injured a 15-year-old boy, according to LMPD.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD officers are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy in Taylor Berry. It happened around 8:30 on Sale Avenue near the corner of Taylor Boulevard, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

The victim was rushed to UofL Hospital via EMS, Mitchell said. He is said to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

