2-year-old boy dies due to ‘apparent drowning’ in NKY

The young boy died on Wednesday, according to the report.
The young boy died on Wednesday, according to the report.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A two-year-old boy is dead in what the coroner’s report calls an “apparent drowning.”

The young boy wandered into a neighbor’s backyard Sunday on University Drive and fell into their pool, Boone County Lt. Philip Ridgell.

The two-year-old was found about 20 minutes later, Lt. Ridgell said.

The child died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

This is not a criminal investigation, and is being treated as a tragic accident, Lt. Ridgell said.

