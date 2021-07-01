25-year-old woman charged with murder after crashing into family on I-64, killing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 64 early Monday morning before crashing into a family of four head-on has been charged with murder. It happened around 12 a.m.

Faith Turner, 25, told officers she was drinking mixed drinks at a wedding reception before getting behind the wheel, according to her arrest slip. Her preliminary breath test result was .19 and she smelled of alcohol, police reported.

Turner was driving a BMW the wrong way along I-64 westbound at Third Street when she hit a Saturn Vue traveling west. A semi-truck then hit the Saturn. After the crash, a Saturn passenger died of her injuries and the driver was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries. The two juveniles in the back of the Saturn were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later confirmed the woman killed was Rachelle Hinkle, 42, of Edinburgh, Indiana. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Turner sustained only minor injuries. The charges against her include murder, assault, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

