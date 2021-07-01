ALERT DAY FORECAST: Heavy rain may lead to localized flooding

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: For most of the region (including the Louisville Metro) until this evening

HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Looks dry, cooler, and less humid!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in place for most of the region due to the rounds of heavy rain expected through the afternoon until a cold front moves through this evening. Temperatures hover in the 70s today. Heavy rain can lead to localized flooding issues.

Showers and thunderstorms will exit the region along with the cold front this evening. Clouds decrease overnight as temperatures drop into the 60s.

Humidity will be much lower tomorrow behind today’s front, however, enough moisture may linger for a small afternoon shower chance. Most will be dry tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Expect a cool and comfortable Friday night with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

The holiday weekend is looking good with cooler weather, lower humidity, and low rain chances. The heat does make a quick return by the 5th of July!

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.