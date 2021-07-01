Family of man killed in crash fighting to get his body back from Louisville funeral home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family has had a difficult time dealing with the shock of losing Carl Rudolph, 40. In this case, the family is accusing the funeral home of taking advantage of them, rendering services they did not authorize.

Rudolph’s family contends that the Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home never received any direct instructions regarding the pickup and embalming of the 40-year-old crash victim. However, the funeral director, Louise Pennix, said he did so anyway, and that the family owes him $600 for services.

According to Pennix, no formal agreements were made in writing, which is standard practice.

“It was all verbal because, at the time somebody passes, they’re where they are at the hospital,” Pennix said.

The funeral director explained that families usually contact them to pick up the body from the coroner’s office or Kentucky Organ Donor Association (KODA). He said regarding Carl Rudolph, KODA called the funeral home to say the body was ready for pickup.

Anita Rudolph told WAVE 3 News that nothing had been signed confirming their involvement with Rodgers-Awkard & Lyon Funeral Home. She said the conversations between the funeral director and the Rudolph family were merely suggestions as to how the family should proceed. Having considered the family’s finances, Anita Rudolph said she decided Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home was not the best option; however, the family was later informed Pennix would not release Carl Rudolph’s body until payment had been made.

The Rudolphs said they feel like the entire situation is about money during their period of mourning.

“I can’t hug my son anymore,” Anita Rudolph said. “It hurts. I can’t joke or play with him.”

She said her main concern now is whether the family will be able to say goodbye to the man they lost too soon.

“I’ve never been in this spot,” Anita Rudolph said. “My heart is hurt. It feels like something is grabbing and holding tight.”

Rudolph leaves behind a wife and children.

The director of Spring Valley Funeral Home has offered to pay $600 to get Carl Rudolph’s body released back into the family’s custody.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.