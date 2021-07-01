Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FOP files lawsuit over Lexington’s no-knock warrant ban; Black faith leaders say it’s time to move on

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has filed a lawsuit against Lexington over its ban on no-knock warrants.

The new policy takes effect Thursday.

The lawsuit claims the change violates a bargaining agreement between the city and the police department.

Black Faith Leaders in Lexington and Vicinity say city leaders have made the decision to ban no-knock warrants and it’s time to move forward.

Members of the organization released this statement:

“The ability of Lexingtonians to influence how we are policed is fundamental to the kind of community policing that will be necessary to curb criminal activity in our city. Unfortunately, the FOP does not seem to appreciate that reality. Hopefully, the courts will agree that the city cannot collectively bargain that ability away. It’s time to move on to the next steps in achieving racial justice and equity for our community.”

Wednesday, the Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge #4 filed a lawsuit against the city. The FOP is asking the court to issue a temporary injunction against an ordinance banning no-knock warrants.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted in favor of the ordinance last week.

In the 14 page lawsuit, the FOP states police have a right to bargain with the council over changes to the police department. The group claims a ban on knock warrants affects the health and safety of officers. They also claim the new state law on no-knock warrants supersedes the city’s ordinance.

Local Black faith leaders were instrumental in getting the ordinance passed. They’re reiterating they’re not against police. They say they just want the police and community to work together and find common solutions.

RELATED: Mixed feelings in Lexington after vote to ban no-knock warrants

“I believe there’s nothing impossible for us to accomplish when we work together, when we listen to one another, and when we are willing to work tougher to make appropriate changes,” said Rev. David Peoples, Jabez Missionary Baptist Church. “This no-knock warrant ban is a win for this community.”

In response to the lawsuit, Black faith leaders hope city leaders will stand by their decision to ban no-knock warrants.

The attorney for the FOP says the city has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
25-year-old woman charged with murder after crashing into family on I-64, killing woman
The family living there thinks they were the wrong targets of an attack.
Did vandals attack the wrong house? Owners think criminals were targeting previous owner, JCPS board member
Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...
Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense
Officers from LMPD investigating on Dixie Highway after a cruiser was hit during a shootout in...
LMPD cruiser hit during Shively drive-by shootout; several people detained
A Louisville family has had a difficult time dealing with the shock of losing Carl Rudolph, 40.
Family of man killed in crash fighting to get his body back from Louisville funeral home

Latest News

Joshua Jaynes was hoping the Louisville Police Merit Board would reverse the former LMPD...
‘I didn’t want Breonna to lose her life’: Fired LMPD officer in Breonna Taylor case, Joshua Jaynes, insists he never lied
Courtesy: Charles Booker Press
‘Let’s shock the world’: Charles Booker announces run for U.S. Senate
July 1 signals the annual 2.5 percent increase for the RiverLink Ohio River toll bridges.
RiverLink enacts annual toll increase for Ohio River toll bridges
Driver's tests will now be conducted at 10 regional sites across Kentucky.
‘It’s a burden for the parents’: Kentucky driver’s tests moved to regional sites
Rand Paul in the WAVE 3 News studios
Sen. Rand Paul discusses back to work incentives and Jan. 6 Capitol riots