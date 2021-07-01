FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorm chances ending Thursday evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain likely overnight & Thursday, heavy rain possible

Cooler, less humid for the 4th of July weekend

90s may return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight, increasing toward sunrise. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be the main threats with storms tonight. Low temperatures will be in the 70s Thursday morning. Additional widespread heavy rain and lightning will roll through WAVE Country Thursday afternoon, departing by evening. Rainfall totals of 1-2″ with isolated higher amounts are likely. High temperatures on Thursday will be held down in the 70s to near 80.

Thursday night will feature quite a bit of cloud cover early on, with some clearing taking place by early Friday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 60s as the cold front pushes south of our area.

Partly sunny skies, low humidity, and pleasant high temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s will make Friday the pick of the workweek. Enjoy!

After a perfect July 4th weekend forecast we’ll see the heat build back into the 90s for much of next week.

