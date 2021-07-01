Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Tropical downpours today

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Near/north of I-64 today
  • HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Looks dry, cooler, and less humid!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms will continue until a cold front pushes in from the north near sunset. Highs will vary from the 70s to the 80s depending on the rain zones that develop. Be aware the rainfall rates will be excessive at times!

Any showers and thunderstorms with the cold front will fade to the south by mid-evening. Clouds will linger until sunrise.

While humidity values will lower dramatically on Friday, there could still be just enough moisture around for a small, quick-hitting shower in the afternoon. Most will stay dry with a partly sunny sky and comfortable temperatures. Cooler and less humid air moves into the area behind the front.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

The holiday weekend is looking good with cooler weather, lower humidity, and low rain chances. The heat does make a quick return by the 5th of July!

