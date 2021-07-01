Support Local Businesses
Georgetown police officer dies unexpectedly; procession held to honor him

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police Lieutenant Gary Crump died unexpectedly Wednesday night.

A procession was held Thursday to escort him back home. Officers met Lieutenant Crump’s body as it got off of I-64 and took him through town, along Main Street and then out to 62.

Officers tell us this is just one way they can honor their friend and brother.

Earlier on Thursday, some of those officers parked Lieutenant Crump’s car out in front of the Georgetown Police Station as a memorial. Friends and loved ones stopped by to drop off flowers on the hood and pay their respects to the lieutenant.

Crump joined the department in 2004 and served in a number of roles, from patrol officer to detective and supervisor.

Some of the men who served with and under Lieutenant Crump and all described him as a very easy-going person with a big heart and someone you’d always want to have your back.

“I always looked at Gary as a professional in all aspects of his life,” said Lt. Jason Bruner. Georgetown Police Department. “Gary was always a great guy, a great friend, and you couldn’t ask to work with a better officer.”

The memorial will stay up outside the police station at least through the end of Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

