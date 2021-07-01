Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kentucky’s first baby box for mothers in crisis to safely leave child installed

For the first time in Kentucky, there is another option for mothers who decide they can’t keep...
For the first time in Kentucky, there is another option for mothers who decide they can’t keep their babies.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in Kentucky, there is another option for mothers who decide they can’t keep their babies.

In March, Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 155 into law, allowing baby boxes to be installed in Kentucky for the first time.

Wednesday the first box in the state was presented at the Okolona Fire Station #1.

Stories about babies abandoned outside or in clear view of harms way are not uncommon. Babies like Monica Kelsey.

“I had to find my worth,” Kelsey said. “Knowing that not only was I conceived in rape, but she (my mom) also abandoned me like trash.”

Kelsey found her worth by saving other babies. She founded Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc.

“Womens’ worst days,” Kelsey said. “I help them become days they can find peace with.”

House Bill 155 created Kentucky’s first box at Okolona Fire Station #1, located at 8501 Preston Highway. The box gives mothers and parents in crisis a safe option to give up their babies. It was an option that gave Tessa Higgs her greatest blessing.

“We were at the lowest part of our foster care journey,” Higgs said. “When we got the email for our interview, we were so discouraged we almost didn’t go.”

Higgs’ daughter Nola was a safe haven baby in 2019. Safe haven gives birth mothers 100 percent anonymity. All Higgs knew about Nola was she was free of drugs, breastfed, born a healthy weight and wrapped in the warm towel they still have.

“I just can’t imagine life without her,” Higgs said. “And not having that opportunity to have a baby, because I just didn’t think that was in the cards for me and my family.”

The boxes ensure babies find a foster or adoptive family within 30-45 days. It’s checked twice daily to make sure the alarm system is working.

Kelsey said there are now 74 boxes in the country and since 2016. Twelve babies have been put in boxes, and 99 were personally handed over to staff at a baby box location including Nola.

“She’s beautiful,” Higgs said. “She’s smart, she makes us laugh every day.”

Both Higgs and Kelsey know the lifesaving importance of the boxes on both ends.

“We give (mother’s) all her options,” Kelsey said. “Parenting, adoption, walking into a facility and handing your child to one of the firefighters or medical personal’s at a hospital or as a last resort if they don’t want any of those we’ll let them know how to use the baby box.”

The Safe Haven Baby Box organization also staffs a 24-hour hotline (1-866-99BABY1) to give women the opportunity to talk to a trained professional as they consider safely surrendering their baby. This is what they call the “workhorse” of the organization.

The safe box at the Okolona Fire Station #1 is located on the east side by the main door.

“What we do know is if this box is not available and a woman will not choose to surrender face to face, we’re going to find a baby in a dumpster,” Kelsey said.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida and now Kentucky.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
25-year-old woman charged with murder after crashing into family on I-64, killing woman
The family living there thinks they were the wrong targets of an attack.
Did vandals attack the wrong house? Owners think criminals were targeting previous owner, JCPS board member
Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...
Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense
Officers from LMPD investigating on Dixie Highway after a cruiser was hit during a shootout in...
LMPD cruiser hit during Shively drive-by shootout; several people detained
A Louisville family has had a difficult time dealing with the shock of losing Carl Rudolph, 40.
Family of man killed in crash fighting to get his body back from Louisville funeral home

Latest News

So far in Kentucky, more than 2.2 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus,...
Kentucky prepares to announce $1M winner of Shot at a Million
Rand Paul in the WAVE 3 News studios
Sen. Rand Paul discusses back to work incentives and Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Overdue library fines were eliminated in Louisville Thursday.
Louisville Free Public Library eliminates late fees
Tickets for the 11th annual Norton Children’s Home and BMW Raffle went on sale Thursday.
Win a new home, BMW for $100