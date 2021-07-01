Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘Let’s shock the world’: Charles Booker announces run for U.S. Senate

Courtesy: Charles Booker Press
Courtesy: Charles Booker Press(WYMT)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Charles Booker announced Thursday he was running for U.S. Senate.

A video posted on Booker’s Facebook read, “Let’s make freedom ring. Real freedom, from the hood to the holler. We can start by taking our seat back from Rand Paul. I’m running. Are you with me? Let’s shock the world.”

I'm running for U.S. Senate.

Let’s make freedom ring. Real freedom, from the hood to the holler. We can start by taking our seat back from Rand Paul. I’m running. Are you with me? Let’s shock the world.

Posted by Charles Booker on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Rand Paul currently holds the seat Booker is vying for.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
25-year-old woman charged with murder after crashing into family on I-64, killing woman
Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...
Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense
The family living there thinks they were the wrong targets of an attack.
Did vandals attack the wrong house? Owners think criminals were targeting previous owner, JCPS board member
Officers from LMPD investigating on Dixie Highway after a cruiser was hit during a shootout in...
LMPD cruiser hit during Shively drive-by shootout; several people detained
Mayor Greg Fischer wanted to fire the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case well before...
Joshua Jaynes: Former detective’s termination upheld

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/1
your money
Your Money: Ford; public pensions; Instagram
Additional widespread heavy rain and lightning will roll through WAVE Country this afternoon,...
FORECAST: Tropical downpours today
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/1 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/1 4AM