Louisville Free Public Library eliminates late fees

Overdue library fines were eliminated in Louisville Thursday.
Overdue library fines were eliminated in Louisville Thursday.(KWQC Montse Ricossa)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Overdue library fines were eliminated in Louisville Thursday.

“All late fees really do is penalize people who can’t afford to pay the fines and then cut them off from accessing library services,” Library Director Lee Burchfield said. “By going fine free we are welcoming back to the Library thousands of people across our community—providing them equal access to the tools and knowledge that can help them reach their fullest potential.”

Items that are not returned to the library will still result in people being billed for the replacement cost and blocked from additional checkouts until the item is either returned or paid for.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

