Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue

Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021.(Source: Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday Thursday in a small — and brief — ceremony at London’s Kensington Palace.

Diana’s family joined the two brothers for the ceremony at the palace’s Sunken Garden, a place in which the princess once found solace. It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

The brothers later issued a joint statement in which they described their mother’s strength and character as “qualities that made her a force for good around the world.”

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
25-year-old woman charged with murder after crashing into family on I-64, killing woman
The family living there thinks they were the wrong targets of an attack.
Did vandals attack the wrong house? Owners think criminals were targeting previous owner, JCPS board member
Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...
Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense
Officers from LMPD investigating on Dixie Highway after a cruiser was hit during a shootout in...
LMPD cruiser hit during Shively drive-by shootout; several people detained
A Louisville family has had a difficult time dealing with the shock of losing Carl Rudolph, 40.
Family of man killed in crash fighting to get his body back from Louisville funeral home

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky update
This image released by ABC shows co-host Meghan McCain during a broadcast of "The View" in New...
Meghan McCain says she’s quitting ‘The View’ in late July
Liz Halliday-Sharp
Former car racer turned pro equestrian headed to Olympics
A banking error temporarily makes a Louisiana family one of the richest in the world.
Bank mistakenly gives family $50 billion