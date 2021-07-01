Support Local Businesses
Quintez Brown: Louisville activist found safe after being reported missing

Quintez Brown
Quintez Brown(University of Louisville)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville activist who had been reported missing was found safe, according to Louisville Metro police.

Quintez Brown, 20, had last been seen near the area of Algonquin Park.

After he was reported missing, search parties were organized to locate him.

No additional information about his case has been released.

