RiverLink enacts annual toll increase for Ohio River toll bridges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - July 1 marked the annual 2.5 percent toll increase for the Ohio River toll bridges.

The increase, enacted by RiverLink, raises the toll prices by a few cents on average.

Here is a look at the price increases per size of vehicle:

On Thursday, RiverLink enacted the toll price hike for the Ohio River bridges. (Courtesy: RiverLink)

WAVE 3 News talked to drivers around the area to ask their opinions on the price increase.

“It’s still five, six, seven dollars a day, twice a day if you use it twice a day,” said Shelley, who drives back and forth between southern Indiana and Louisville daily. “It’s crazy. It’s crazy.”

Others said the price hike didn’t affect them too much.

“I don’t care,” David Cardwell said. “I don’t use them. I don’t need them in the first place because I don’t come over here.”

According to RiverLink, the prices will remain the same until June 30, 2022.

