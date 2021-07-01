Support Local Businesses
Sen. Rand Paul discusses back to work incentives and Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Rand Paul in the WAVE 3 News studios
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul visited the WAVE 3 News studios Thursday.

Paul was asked about one of the biggest issues facing Kentuckians: unemployment, and the government-funded benefits that have come with it.

“We have millions of jobs nationwide that are going unfilled,” Paul said, “so we really just can’t have the government paying people more not to work.”

Paul believes Governor Andy Beshear is partly to blame for unemployment numbers in Kentucky, citing the $1,500 back-to-work incentive being offered in the state and the federal dollars still being used to fund unemployment.

“On the one hand [Gov. Beshear] is paying them more not to work than on the other hand what he wants to pay them to go back to work,” Paul said, “so he has a policy that contradicts itself. The extra federal benefits, I think, are set to expire in September, and when they do, I think people will go back to work.”

Another issue Paul addressed was the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill.

The House of Representatives recently passed a resolution to form a committee to investigate it.

Paul says that kind of attack is personal, having been assaulted in the past.

”I had six ribs broken, had part of my lung removed, almost died from an infection after having my lung removed,” Paul said. “The thing is, yes, I take it very, very personally. There’s no justification for violence from the left or the right and the people who committed violence ought to be punished.”

The resolution that passed in the House only garnered two Republican votes. It likely wouldn’t get the same traction in the Senate.

Ultimately, Paul says it comes down to looking at the severity of the crimes committed.

”Somebody who wandered into the Capitol, smiling taking pictures of themselves, but didn’t assault a police officer is a lot different,” Paul said. “Assault a police officer, you deserve to go to jail.”

Paul said they’ve done a lot of research into Jan. 6 in Congress and even said if Democratic leadership paid more attention to previous warnings, it could have been avoided.

WAVE 3 News Now
