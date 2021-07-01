Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Study finds COVID-19 vaccine booster may not be needed, immunity could last for years

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths. The health department says none of them had been vaccinated.

This comes as a study out of the medical school at Washington University in St. Louis finds the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could protect people from the virus for years without a booster shot.

Dr. Jackson Turner is an instructor of immunology and pathology at Washington University and one of the researchers on this study.

“The immune response that gets generated by these vaccines appears to be very robust and very durable and very protective,” Dr. Turner says.

The research found that four months after vaccination, immune cells in the lymph nodes are still able to specifically target the virus.

“Some of which can produce antibodies for many, many decades,” Dr. Turner says. “Some of which can be re-activated upon secondary exposure so if someone were to encounter the virus again, these memory cells can re-engage with the virus and help fight it off again.”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics throughout the week.

Tracy Jones moved to Springfield from Georgia and getting vaccinated was at the top of her priority list, especially after losing loved ones to COVID-19 over the last year.

”I’m thrilled that the vaccine will last for years,” Jones says. “That is a miracle.”

Jones says she did her own research online and wanted a vaccine that would protect her from the virus and the variants going around. That’s why she got her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday at a clinic in Springfield.

“The type that were mRNA seemed to be doing better in trials than the ones that weren’t,” Jones says.

Dr. Turner says the vaccine is still highly effective against the variants we’re seeing right now. However, Dr. Turner says the big unknown is if the coronavirus continues to mutate into other variants in the future.

“It may be able to evade the vaccine responses which could make booster shots necessary with different strains of the virus,” Dr. Turner says.

Jones says she doesn’t want to see the community go backwards as positive case numbers continue to rise in Springfield.

“I don’t want to see us return back to the times when I can’t go to work in person and I can’t go to the store without being scared,” Jones says.

Dr. Turner says his research team is currently recruiting people who had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to see the long-term immune response to that vaccine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...
Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense
The family living there thinks they were the wrong targets of an attack.
Did vandals attack the wrong house? Owners think criminals were targeting previous owner, JCPS board member
Officers from LMPD investigating on Dixie Highway after a cruiser was hit during a shootout in...
LMPD cruiser hit during Shively drive-by shootout; several people detained
Mayor Greg Fischer wanted to fire the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case well before...
Joshua Jaynes: Former detective’s termination upheld
The health department is asking people to keep their pets away from dead or sick bats.
Rabid bats found in Oldham County

Latest News

Mayor Greg Fischer wanted to fire the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case well before...
Joshua Jaynes: Former detective’s termination upheld
Officers from LMPD investigating on Dixie Highway after a cruiser was hit during a shootout in...
LMPD cruiser hit during Shively drive-by shootout; several people detained
A Louisville family has had a difficult time dealing with the shock of losing Carl Rudolph, 40.
Family of man killed in crash fighting to get his body back from Louisville funeral home
Additional widespread heavy rain and lightning will roll through WAVE Country Thursday...
FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorm chances ending Thursday evening
Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
25-year-old woman charged with murder after crashing into family on I-64, killing woman