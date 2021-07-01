Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge

This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Daniel Perry, an Army soldier...
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Daniel Perry, an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer. Authorities say Perry has been indicted on a murder charge, Thursday July 1, 2021.(Source: Austin Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer has been indicted on a murder charge.

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.

The indictment comes more than a year after 28-year-old Garrett Foster was killed during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities.

Perry’s attorneys have said the soldier was working for a ride-sharing company and acted in self-defense after Foster pointed a gun at him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
25-year-old woman charged with murder after crashing into family on I-64, killing woman
The family living there thinks they were the wrong targets of an attack.
Did vandals attack the wrong house? Owners think criminals were targeting previous owner, JCPS board member
Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...
Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense
Officers from LMPD investigating on Dixie Highway after a cruiser was hit during a shootout in...
LMPD cruiser hit during Shively drive-by shootout; several people detained
A Louisville family has had a difficult time dealing with the shock of losing Carl Rudolph, 40.
Family of man killed in crash fighting to get his body back from Louisville funeral home

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Rescue efforts resume after delay at condo collapse site
Driver's tests will now be conducted at 10 regional sites across Kentucky.
‘It’s a burden for the parents’: Kentucky driver’s tests moved to regional sites
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue
Princess Diana statue unveiled