Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Elsa has formed over the tropical Atlantic on Thursday morning and is expected to cause heavy rains that may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides in the Caribbean.

According to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6.

The National Hurricane Center says Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts and was 865 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

Elsa is forecast to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...
Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense
The family living there thinks they were the wrong targets of an attack.
Did vandals attack the wrong house? Owners think criminals were targeting previous owner, JCPS board member
Officers from LMPD investigating on Dixie Highway after a cruiser was hit during a shootout in...
LMPD cruiser hit during Shively drive-by shootout; several people detained
Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
25-year-old woman charged with murder after crashing into family on I-64, killing woman
Mayor Greg Fischer wanted to fire the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case well before...
Joshua Jaynes: Former detective’s termination upheld

Latest News

The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds
The delta variant of COVID-19, which devastated India, has been detected in all 50 states and...
COVID: Protecting kids under 12 as delta variant spreads
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort
A cache of homemade fireworks exploded as it was being destroyed by a bomb squad, flipping and...
RAW: More than a dozen hurt after explosion inside police bomb disposal truck