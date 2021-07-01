Two men arrested after shots fired in Shively; police cruiser hit in crossfire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men were arrested after a shootout Wednesday in Shively.

Around 4 p.m., a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser was struck by gunfire on Wurtele Avenue near Dixie Highway, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. Officers were investigating another case in the area when the shooting happened.

Officers didn’t fire any shots, and no one was hurt.

As officers investigated what happened after the shooting, they found three guns and took several people in for questioning.RotCarlos Wilson Jr. and Rotez Sykes were arrested. Sykes had outstanding warrants before the shooting and is charged with 2nd-degree escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, robbery, and assault. Wilson was charged with menacing.

Information can be reported to investigators by calling the LMPD Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

