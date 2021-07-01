Win a new home, BMW for $100

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – You could win a new home or a new BMW for $100.

Tickets for the 11th annual Norton Children’s Home and BMW Raffle went on sale Thursday.

The home, located at 6340 Pond Avenue in Norton Commons, is valued at approximately $600,000. The house features 10-foot ceilings, three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

The BMW is a 2022 X3 with a white exterior and black interior. The vehicle also comes with $10,000 in the trunk.

A total of 15,000 tickets will be sold.

Proceeds support Norton Children’s Cancer Institute, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.

To purchase tickets or for more information, click here or call (502) 629-8060.

The drawing will be held at Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation’s annual Snow Ball on Dec. 4.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

