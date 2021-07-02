18-year-old reported missing from Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Golden Alert has been issued for an 18-year-old who was reported missing from Shively.

Zaynah Lawson was last seen near the 3400 block of Fern Lea Road.

She is described as being 5′1′' tall and weighing 101 pounds.

Lawson is believed to be wearing a blue head wrap, pink and blue Puma brand shoes and might be carrying an iPad.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

