Authorities release identity of man found in Rainbow Lake

Perry Co. Sheriff: Man drowns in Rainbow Lake
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Sheriff Alan Malone says a drowning occurred at Rainbow Lake in Derby on Wednesday.

He says calls first came in shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday about the missing swimmer.

On Thursday, Indiana DNR identified the man as 21-year-old Bryan Barnett of Hawesville, Kentucky.

Crews searched from Wednesday night to about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when the body was found.

An exact cause of death will not be confirmed until after the autopsy is performed.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

