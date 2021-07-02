Authorities release identity of man found in Rainbow Lake
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Sheriff Alan Malone says a drowning occurred at Rainbow Lake in Derby on Wednesday.
He says calls first came in shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday about the missing swimmer.
On Thursday, Indiana DNR identified the man as 21-year-old Bryan Barnett of Hawesville, Kentucky.
Crews searched from Wednesday night to about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when the body was found.
An exact cause of death will not be confirmed until after the autopsy is performed.
