Best and worst times to travel for July 4th holiday

There are likely to be 3.5 million passengers flying over the July 4th weekend, which is 164% more than last year.(Unsplash)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Compared to last July 4, when many people stayed home, AAA expects travel to increase by 40% this Independence Day.

This weekend, every mode of transportation will experience more traffic. While the cost of fuel at the pump is at its highest point in seven years, more than 90% of travel will take place on the road. That’s about 43.6 million drivers. There are likely to be 3.5 million passengers flying this weekend, which is 164% more than last year.

Another 620,000 Americans are expected to travel this weekend via buses, trains, and cruise ships, according to AAA. Compared to last year, that’s a 72% increase.

Orlando, Fla., Anaheim, Calif., and Denver, Colo. ranked as the top three July 4th holiday destinations, while Maui, Hawaii ranked 10th.

Some rough patches can be expected with so many packing up and getting ready to light the grill. AAA said the worst time to travel on Friday and Monday is between 4 and 5 pm. Saturday traffic will likely be bad between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The best time Saturday is after 2 p.m. and Monday before 1 p.m. Sunday should be free-flowing.

AAA said to expect higher prices this weekend for pretty much everything, including hotels, car rentals, and gas.

Wave 3 News reached out to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport regarding holiday weekend travel, and although airport officials don’t expect any extreme spikes, the most packed flights are expected on Friday and Monday. There were no abnormal delays, however with the expected traffic, they recommend getting to the airport at least an hour and a half before departure.

