Boaters to see increased law enforcement presence over 4th of July weekend

The U.S. Coast Guard, in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, will heighten their efforts to deter intoxicated boating
By Stephen Goin
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Area lakes will be busy this holiday weekend, both with families enjoying the water and officials enforcing the rules.

As part of Operation Dry Water, boaters should expect an increased law enforcement presence beginning Friday. The U.S. Coast Guard, in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies, will heighten their efforts to deter boating under the influence of alcohol (BUI), also called boating while intoxicated (BWI).

“You can expect law enforcement officers to approach your boat and say hello,” Coast Guard District Eight Recreational Safe Boating Program Manager Paul Barnard told WAVE 3.

Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher is against federal law and most state laws.

“Treat your boat like you do your automobile and don’t operate with any alcohol whatsoever,” Barnard said.

Last year, officials removed 625 intoxicated boaters from US waterways over the Fourth of July weekend. Across the country, there were 767 recreational boating fatalities in 2020, and 115 of those deaths were alcohol-related.

Barnard said both boat operators and passengers should think twice before drinking.

“If you have impaired passengers they can’t act like a lookout, if you experience an emergency an impaired operator is going to be liability versus an asset so we like to see our operators exercise abstinence and our passengers to exercise moderation,” he said.

If a boat operator is boating under the influence, the voyage may be terminated, the boat may be impounded, and the operator may be arrested. Penalties can include fines, jail, loss of boating privileges, and even loss of driving privileges.

