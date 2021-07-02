College athletes allowed to now cash in on name, image and likeness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Thursday, July 1, college athletes can use their name, image, and likeness to earn some cash under new NCAA rules. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order a week ago, allowing athletes to profit from their works while in college.

“This is a major day of history for college athletics,” Joey Wagner, a former NCAA Division I athlete, said. “It’s huge. It gives these athletes an opportunity to make their own personal revenue stream. It gives them an opportunity to make a revenue stream for their families, and their friends.”

Wagner said he wants to help these student-athletes with navigating the new rule. On Thursday, he launched a new company called Rocketeer Sports Marketing. It’s a sports marketing agency, focusing on the name, image, and likeness (or NIL) of student-athletes.

Today we LEVEL UP! For 20 years this has been a Dream of mine and today we Officially Launch @rocketeersports our Sports Marketing Agency! We will focus on Sports Marketing, NIL (Name, Image, & Likeness) helping College Athletes grow their brand, Endorsements, Sponsorships….. pic.twitter.com/Rbjq5RwU8H — Joey Wagner (@JoeyJWagner) July 1, 2021

“[These student athletes] are a business now, right? So they have to keep track of all of these transactions and pay the taxes and do it the right way,” Wagner said. “So that’s going to be something we’re really going to help them guide along the way.”

Wagner told WAVE 3 News Thursday he is already signing with local athletes, including UofL basketball players Samuel Williamson and Malik Williams.

“We had them go down to Royals restaurant in downtown in Nulu and there’s going to be many more for those guys. I know they were excited to get out, doing something on the first day,” Wagner said. “The college athletes now they are like the pro athletes, especially in this town. and they are going to have a huge opportunity to work local brands and regional brands and national brands.”

Several other local college athletes didn’t waste any time with the new NCAA rules either. UK Basketball guard Dontaie Allen tweeted at 12:34 a.m. Thursday an image of his own custom apparel.

Excited to team up with @theplayerstrunk to come out with my own custom merch. Stay tuned throughout the year for more!!! Go support 💯💯 Link In Bio pic.twitter.com/YGpi0sriIq — Dontaie A11en (@dontaieallen11) July 1, 2021

He’s teaming up with The Players Trunk, to sell custom shirts and hoodies with his name and image on them.

UofL quarterback Malik Cunningham also announced on Twitter he’s working with Opendorse.

(Story continues below post)

I want to thank @opendorse for giving me@the opportunity to brand myself and other athletes. Looking forward to doing more with those guys this is only the start !!! pic.twitter.com/jozpkaN1GM — Malik Cunningham (@MalikMalikc10) July 1, 2021

Cunningham is also listed on Dreamfield for a $300 an hour appearance fee for autograph sessions, photo shoots, or film sessions for commercial purposes or coaching and mentorship events.

