Elderly man shot in Shawnee, rushed to hospital

A shooting in Shawnee late Friday afternoon wounded a man in his 60's, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in his 60′s was hurt in a shooting in Shawnee late Friday afternoon, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

The shots rang out around 4 p.m., according to Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police Department officers found the victim somewhere in the 3500 block of West Market Street, near Saint Columba School, and rushed him to a Louisville hospital.

The man is said to be in stable condition with injuries that are not serious.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

