FORECAST: Cooler, drier and pleasant into the holiday weekend

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Final downpours fade overnight
  • Cooler, less humid for the 4th of July weekend
  • 90s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain has ended for most and we’ll even see some patchy fog develop in spots overnight as the clouds break up. Temperatures will settle back into the 60s tonight, a much more comfortable territory than we’ve had as of late.

Friday will be a pleasant day with lower humidity, sunshine, and highs in the lower 80s. A stray shower is possible in Southern Kentucky, but the overwhelming majority of us will stay dry as we wrap up the workweek.

Friday night will be cool enough to get us back into “free A/C” territory as lows get down into the 50s and lower 60s.

Skies will be mostly clear as we head into Saturday morning. Saturday looks to be a totally dry day with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s once again.

Sunday, July 4th, will be a bit warmer with highs back into the upper 80s. It stays dry throughout the day and should be perfect for picnics, fireworks, and concerts that are happening. Look for the heat to build into next week with temperatures rising back into the lower 90s each day.

