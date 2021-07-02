FORECAST: Dry, less humid weather for the holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

JULY 4TH WEEKEND: Dry, cooler, and less humid!

NEXT WEEK: 90s return; rain chances increase mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some clouds drift through the region this morning, giving way to some afternoon sun. We’ll see lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s later today. An isolated shower is possible in Kentucky this afternoon, but most will stay dry.

Expect a cool night tonight with lows in the 50s in most locations. Skies will be mostly clear as we head into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a dry and sunny day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s as lower humidity remains. Mostly clear and pleasant Saturday night with lows in the 60s.

The heat returns for the 4th of July with a high near 90° on Sunday. The heat continues to build next week before showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast by the middle of the week.

