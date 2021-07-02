FORECAST: Free air conditioning tonight; heat cranks back up for 4th of July

WEATHER HEADLINES

Most areas drop into the 50s early Saturday morning

A pleasant, not-so-humid Saturday afternoon

90s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly clear skies and light winds overnight will assist in cooling us down to the 50s in most areas by Saturday morning. That’s a nice burst of free air conditioning!

Saturday promises to be the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. No rain in sight here!

We’ll keep the mostly clear sky Saturday night, but it won’t be quite as cool thanks to rising humidity levels overnight.

It looks like we’ll crack the 90-degree mark on Sunday for Independence Day. Thankfully the humidity won’t be too high during the heating of the day, but plan on staying hydrated if you’re outside at the backyard barbecue!

The heat really cranks up next week as highs soar back into the mid-90s by Tuesday. Daily afternoon storm chances will begin to pick up by Wednesday of next week and will carry us through next weekend as temperatures stay close to the 90-degree mark.

