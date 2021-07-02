Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Less humid, sunny, cool to end the week

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • JULY 4TH WEEKEND: Dry, cooler, and less humid!
  • NEXT WEEK: 90s return; rain chances increase mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After some patchy morning fog, today’s forecast features lower humidity, sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. An isolated shower is possible in Kentucky this afternoon, but most will stay dry.

Expect a cool night tonight with lows in the 50s in most locations. Skies will be mostly clear as we head into Saturday morning.

Tomorrow looks to be a dry and sunny day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lower humidity remains in the forecast for our Saturday. Mostly clear and pleasant Saturday night with lows in the 60s.

The heat returns for the 4th of July with high near 90° on Sunday. The heat continues to build next week before showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast by the middle of the week.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Friday forecast.
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Friday forecast.
