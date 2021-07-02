Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot tunnel standoff video

By CNN
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice released bodycamera videos Thursday from the assault on the Capitol Hill tunnel recorded during the January 6, 2021 riot.

The videos, which have graphic visuals and languages, were released after CNN and other media outlets sued prosecutors to gain access.

This particular footage was released as part of the evidence collected against Federico Klein, a former state department employee.

The Trump political appointee has pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment for allegedly assaulting police officers with a stolen riot shield.

Klein can be seen briefly in the video

Capitol police officers, some who were bleeding, are repeatedly heard pleading with rioters to let go of the door and leave the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
25-year-old woman charged with murder after crashing into family on I-64, killing woman
A Louisville family has had a difficult time dealing with the shock of losing Carl Rudolph, 40.
Family of man killed in crash fighting to get his body back from Louisville funeral home
Quintez Brown
Quintez Brown: Louisville activist found safe after being reported missing
KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
The family living there thinks they were the wrong targets of an attack.
Did vandals attack the wrong house? Owners think criminals were targeting previous owner, JCPS board member

Latest News

As of Thursday, July 1, college athletes can use their name, image, and likeness to earn some...
College athletes allowed to now cash in on name, image and likeness
Thursday night, July 1, 2021
Thursday night, July 1, 2021
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help
Much of the conversation around NIL has revolved around football and men's basketball players.
College athletes allowed to now cash in on name, image and likeness
Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
17 hurt as illegal fireworks cache explodes in Los Angeles