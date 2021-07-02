Support Local Businesses
Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas

(WAVE 3 News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A recent human trafficking operation throughout Missouri and Kansas leads to 82 arrests.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says 31 people were rescued in the operation from June 17 -26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri; Independence, Missouri; and Wichita, Kansas.

Among the dozens rescued, 17 were adults and 14 were missing children, the youngest child being four years old. A statement from the Department of Homeland Security says those rescued were victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

No names have been released in the investigation, but will be charged with various sex crimes.

Agencies involved in the operation include:

  • HSI Kansas City
  • HSI Wichita
  • Wichita Police Department
  • Kansas Bureau of Investigation
  • Kansas Highway Patrol
  • Health and Human Services
  • United States Marshal’s Service
  • Platte County Sheriff’s Office
  • Independence Police Department
  • Jackson County Sheriff’s Department
  • Missouri State Highway Patrol
  • Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office
  • Hutchinson Police Department

