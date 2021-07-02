‘It happened, it’s real, I’m still numb’: First Shot at a Million winner announced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – The first Kentuckian to win $1 million for getting a COVID-19 vaccine was announced Friday.

Patricia Short, who lives in the Lexington/Winchester area of Kentucky, went to Frankfort with her husband Gary where Gov. Andy Beshear surprised her with the award.

“I did it, it happened, it’s real, I’m still numb,” Short said as she encouraged people to get vaccinated and to register for the next drawing.

In addition to her winning, five people ages 12 to 17 were awarded college scholarships. The winners were Jaylin from Elizabethtown; Crystal Frost from Crestwood; Tyler Henson from Mt. Sterling; Addison from Princeton and Alex from Louisville.

So far in Kentucky, more than 2.2 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, which is about half of the state’s population. As an incentive for more people to get the shot, Beshear created the Shot at a Million lottery.

Anyone 18 or older who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson may register to win a million dollars. Any teenager, 12 to 17 years old, may register to win a full-ride scholarship to any Kentucky college or university.

Permanent residents of Kentucky are eligible to enter the Team Kentucky Shot at a Million Drawing if:

Legal resident of the U.S. and a resident of Kentucky;

At least 12 years of age;

For 12-year-olds, a parent or guardian must have completed the application in order to be eligible – in terms;

Not incarcerated for a felony conviction;

Not an employee of Office of the Governor, Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, and Kentucky Interactive, LLC or blood relative or spouse of such employees or anyone living in the same household of such employees.

Have received at least the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

To win, the entrant’s eligibility must be verified by Kentucky Department for Public Health officials.

In all, three vaccinated adults and 15 vaccinated teens will be chosen to win. The first round, one adult and five teens, was announced July 2.

The second round of winners will be announced July 30 and the third round will be announced Aug. 27. Vaccinated Kentuckians can still apply to win. Sign up here: https://govstatus.egov.com/shot-at-a-million-adult-registration

