Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Knoxville man charged with vandalism after swinging from construction equipment, ‘like a stripper’

Haun faces charges of vandalism over $10,000.
Patrick L. Haun
Patrick L. Haun(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing equipment at a construction site.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Heritage Lake Boulevard for reports of vandalism around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday.

A witness told police he was working at a construction site when he saw Patrick Haun, 28, vandalizing the construction equipment. The witness said Haun was, “swinging from the pole like a stripper,” according to police reports.

After officers assessed the broken equipment, they determined the estimated cost of damages to be $14,315. Executives of the construction site told police they wished to pursue criminal charges.

Haun faces charges of vandalism over $10,000.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
25-year-old woman charged with murder after crashing into family on I-64, killing woman
A Louisville family has had a difficult time dealing with the shock of losing Carl Rudolph, 40.
Family of man killed in crash fighting to get his body back from Louisville funeral home
Patricia and Gary Short
‘It happened, it’s real, I’m still numb’: First Shot at a Million winner announced
KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Quintez Brown
Quintez Brown: Louisville activist found safe after being reported missing

Latest News

Shawn L. Hollingsworth, 18, of Louisville, is facing two counts of murder and one count of...
Louisville double murder suspect’s court date delayed again
Greary ended up with a live firework in his mouth that could have killed him.
Shot in the mouth with a mortar. A fireworks victim’s story of courage and luck
A shooting in Shawnee late Friday afternoon wounded a man in his 60's, LMPD spokesperson Dwight...
Elderly man shot in Shawnee, rushed to hospital
Former Gov. Matt Bevin's previous administration, as well as the Kentucky General Assembly, has...
Kentucky unemployment backlog numbers have doubled since last year
Patricia and Gary Short
‘It happened, it’s real, I’m still numb’: First Shot at a Million winner announced