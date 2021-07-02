Louisville double murder suspect’s court date delayed again

Support Local Businesses
Shawn L. Hollingsworth, 18, of Louisville, is facing two counts of murder and one count of assault.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The court date for Shawn Hollingsworth, a Louisville man accused of double murder, has been rescheduled once again. He was in court Friday afternoon and won’t appear in front of a judge again until Aug. 25.

Hollingsworth was arrested in 2019 for the alleged murder of two teenagers on Parthenia Avenue. He’s facing two counts of murder and has pleaded not guilty.

On the night of June 23, 2019, Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the 3600 block of Parthenia Ave in the Jacobs neighborhood. A woman had called 911 saying she and another woman were both shot while sitting in their car.

She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that were not serious. The other woman died at the scene.

The body of a third victim, a man, was found a few blocks away at the corner of Carlisle and Parthenia Avenues. He later died at University of Louisville Hospital.

