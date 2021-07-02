Support Local Businesses
Louisville Fire, other departments now allowed to respond outside their jurisdictions

The Automatic Aid Agreement creates a buffer zone in Louisville Fire’s jurisdiction where the nearest neighboring suburban department will be able to cross to respond to emergencies.(Pexels)
By Nick Picht
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new partnership between the Louisville Fire Department and the other suburban fire districts in Jefferson County will allow departments to cross jurisdictional lines to respond to emergencies.

Mayor Greg Fischer signed the Automatic Aid Agreement, also called the “Plus One” Closest Unit Response, on Thursday. It creates a buffer zone in Louisville Fire’s jurisdiction where the nearest neighboring suburban department will be able to cross to respond to emergencies.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced the Automatic Aid Agreement Thursday, creating a buffer zone on the fringe of Louisville Fire's jurisdiction, allowing other suburban districts to respond to emergencies.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)

Fischer said local fire chiefs have worked for years on the plan and were able to put pen to paper once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the spring.

“Regardless of what patch you have on your sleeve, we all want the same thing for the community,” Louisville Fire Chief Greg Fredrick said. “We want to give you the best service that we can.”

The plan drew inspiration from a major 2019 fire on Breckenridge Lane in St. Matthews. The St. Matthews Fire Department was around the corner from the fire, but the strip mall was technically in Louisville Fire’s jurisdiction. Though Louisville firefighters were one scene within minutes, the fire exposed a situational issue in emergency response.

“We were really happy with the response that we got from the Louisville Fire Department,” Greg Scheller said. “They were there within five minutes and you couldn’t ask for a quicker response. It would’ve been nice if the St. Matthews Fire Department had been able to help because they were right around the corner. So I think in our case it probably wouldn’t have made much difference, but I think going forward with a lot of places it’s going to make a difference.”

Scheller’s business, Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling, was in the middle of the blaze and was forced to relocate for several months.

Two years later, Scheller’s business is back on two wheels servicing the neighborhood that helped save roughly 60 bikes during the fire.

“The whole neighborhood over there just yanked bicycles out like a big assembly line, just one after the other,” Scheller said.

Fredrick said there would be kinks to iron out in terminology and apparatus placement, but ensured he and the other chiefs would continue to work to make the plan run more smoothly as the departments gain more experience.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

