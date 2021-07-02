Support Local Businesses
Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

(Photo: Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a 30-year-old woman reported missing on June 26.

Shawna Emmons is described as being around 5′5″, weighing 110 pounds, and has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say she was last seen on June 23 at 573 Fletcher Branch wearing a black tank top, denim shorts, and gray Nike shoes.

Anyone who has seen Emmons or has information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office at 606-349-2914 or Magoffin County Dispatch at 606-349-4403.

