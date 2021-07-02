Princeton, Ky. girl wins full ride to college for getting vaccinated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A Princeton girl won a free ride to college just for getting vaccinated.

Adison Sullenger was one of five young Kentuckians to get a full scholarship in Kentucky’s “Shot at a Million” vaccine lottery.

“Standing here today, I can really say I’m grateful that I did the right thing to protect not only myself, but my friends and family,” she said.

Adison said she’ll use that scholarship to major in the medical field.

While she was happy to receive the prize, that’s not why she chose to get vaccinated.

“Getting the vaccine, I got the vaccine because my dad is diabetic, and it was just safer for everyone,” she said.

The governor announced the first-round winners at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2.

The winner of the $1 million was Patricia Short of the Lexington/Winchester area. Her husband, Gary, also attended the news conference.

Five students won full scholarships:

Jalen Crudup from Elizabethtown

Crystal Frost from Crestwood

Tyler Henson from Mt. Sterling

Adison Sullenger from Princeton

Alex Vonderhaar from Louisville

“Congratulations to the winners! Their prizes are life-changing, and that’s on top of the COVID-19 vaccines, which we know are lifesaving,” said Governor Beshear. “Please, get your vaccination as quickly as possible. If there are people in your life who might need some encouragement, tell them about your experience and then encourage them to sign up for their Shot at a Million.”

Those who were entered in this drawing but didn’t win are eligible for the final two rounds.

The winners in the next two rounds will be announced on July 30 and August 27.

Since the deadline to enter in the first drawing, more than 35,000 Kentuckians have entered for the next two drawings.

Earlier in June, the governor announced two types of drawings as part of the program.

Kentuckians who are 18 and older can enter to win one of three drawings for $1 million. Children between 12 and 17 have a chance to win a full scholarship, which could cover tuition, books and room and board.

The governor said the first drawing included more than 608,000 entries.

